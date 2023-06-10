German Government, EU support Ghana’s TVET sector

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, June 10, GNA – The German government and the European Union Delegation to Ghana (EU Ghana) have launched a 16million Euro support for Ghana’s Technical and Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) sector.

The programme, dubbed, “Support to the Transformation of the TVET System in Ghana (STTSG),” seeks to expand structures and develop skills to improve Ghana’s TVET education rollout.

The programme will focus on the improvement of the curriculum and structures of TVET by building the competencies of teachers, providing trainings and skills development for young people as well as improving innovations in the sector.

The German Government will provide 10 million Euros. The European Union would offer Six million Euros.

Madam Regina Bauerochse Barbosa, Country Director, German Agency for International Cooperation GmbH (GIZ) Ghana, said the Germans were supporting the Ghana Government’s strategy to enhance TVET to achieve sustainable development in economic, social and environmental endeavours.

She said the programme which was being implemented by the GIZ would last between January 2023 to September 2026.

She stated that the GIZ had supported Ghana’s effort to promote its economy through TVET in the last decade.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, EU Ambassador to Ghana, said his outfit would be supporting more than 40,000 youth to acquire skills and trainings for the job market.

He added that the EU was committed to the promotion of skills for the labour market.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, said the programme would run on a dual TVET system, where learners would do both taught courses and industrial attachment.

He stressed that the Ministry and its partners would ensure that learning were outcome based, where learners produced outcomes for the trainings they received.

The Minister said the support would boost TVET education to enhance skills development and employment in the country.

GNA

