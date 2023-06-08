NGO assist less privileged in Western Region

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

Nzulezo (W/R), June 08, GNA – Voice of Youth (VOY), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has embarked on an evangelical and humanitarian outreach to empower the vulnerable and less privileged in the Western Region.

The move, according to its President, Nana Yaw Asare, was to equip the hopeless, downtrodden, and vulnerable people with the word of God to uplift their spiritual and physical needs.

Sharing the mission and vision of the NGO during their “Ghetto evangelism” and radio outreach programme in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Mr Asare emphasized that the NGO existed to provide hope and assurance to the less privileged.

A similar event was held in Nzulezo in the Jomoro municipality where the NGO shared the word of God with the community during which the sick was healed, and others delivered.

Additionally, the NGO donated food items such as cooking oil, tinned tomatoes, sardines, mackerels, and toiletries.

Mr Asare mentioned that the NGO had initiated a Clinic project and would go back to the Nzulezo community to complete the Clinic to cater for the health care needs of the people there.

In a related development, VOY supported the King Mesh Foundation to fete about 800 children in the Sekondi community as part of “Feed the Street Project.”

It also donated rice and foodstuff to about 250 vulnerable adults on the street of Sekondi.

