GNA PSWU/CWU stand by GBC

Accra, June 8, GNA – The Ghana News Agency Divisions of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) and the Communications Workers Union (CWU), have commended the National Labour Commission (NLC) for the swift action it has taken to resolve the impasse between the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission over the stoppage of negotiated allowances of the workers of GBC.

The two unions, thus urged the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to “respect the tenets of our democracy which includes the rule of law and abide by the directive of the NLC to restore the said allowances to ensure industrial peace at the Corporation”.

This was contained in a solidarity message jointly signed and issued by Mrs Lydia Kukua Asamoah, Chairman, PSWU, GNA Division, and Mr Samuel Osei Frempong, Chairman, CWU, GNA Division, on Thursday in Accra.

The PSWU and the CWU of the Ghana News Agency, also commended the Management of GBC for upholding the the tenents of the Collective Agreement (CA) that bound the workers and the management as such and allowing the CA to “speak on the matter”.

The two bodies urged managements of all state media houses to uphold the tenets of their respective CAs as part of their contractual obligations and respect for the dignity of workers.

The Unions further commended the national executive of the PSWU for the role they played in resolving the impasse.

They urged all parties to fulfill their responsibilities and obligations under the agreement to ensure lasting peace on the labour front.

GNA

