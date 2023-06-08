Body found behind wall in Spain in 2014 missing person’s case

Madrid, June 7, (dpa/GNA) – Police found the remains of a young woman in a walled-in wooden box in a flat in the coastal town of Torremolinos in southern Spain, apparently clearing up a missing person’s case from 2014, public broadcaster RTVE reported on Wednesday.

Officials are fairly certain that the body found on Tuesday evening, is that of an Italian woman of Albanian descent, who disappeared without a trace in 2014 at the age of 22, RTVE reported, quoting the national police.

The 45-year-old alleged perpetrator had reportedly confessed to killing the woman, who was his ex-girlfriend, and given clues about the hiding place.

The suspect, an Italian man, was arrested around three weeks ago on charges of murdering his most recent partner with a knife.

The identification of the body found in Torremolinos is still pending, according to the police.

The apartment in Torremolinos in which the suspect once lived with the victim is currently occupied by other people. Police said finding the body must have been particularly shocking.

The disappearance of the young woman in July 2014 caused a stir in Spain.

GNA

