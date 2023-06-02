NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Bibiani rallies for unity ahead of 2024 general elections  

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R) 02, June GNA-Mr Bright Asamoah Brefoh, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Election 2024, for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency is rallying support of the rank and file of the party ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, it was only by a united front that they could unseat the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP.

Mr. Asamoah Brefoh made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a thanksgiving service held at the Trinity Assemblies of God, Bibiani Congregation, for his victory

The focus of the service was to thank God for his protection, support and smooth elections and above all his victory over the other two contenders in the just ended NDC Primaries election.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate criticized the ruling NPP for their inability to effectively manage the economy, leading to hikes in utility bills, fuel, spare parts, rent as well as food stuff.

According to him, the seat in the 2004 parliamentary election, Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr. Christopher Addae snatched the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai seat, which had long been held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1996.

Mr. Christopher Addea won over Mr. Seidu Paakuna Adamu, who had occupied the seat for two consecutive terms (1996-2004) following various factions, disunity and divisions among the party members that constituted their defeat.

Mr Brefoh alleged that there was a massive division in the NPP in the constituency and cited the long-standing litigation between the Constituency Chairman and the MP.

He said with a united front and determination, the NDC would take the seat from the NPP in 2024.

Mr. Brefo pledged to bring on board the past executives and current executives to display their experience and work hard towards the attainment of the seat in 2024.

He highly commended the followers of the defeated candidates for being part of the thanksgiving service.

Mr. Asamoah Brefo asked for the blessings, prayers, unity and cooperation of the party members to ensure a peaceful and decent campaign.

Reverend Ekow Jackson, the head pastor of Trinity Assemblies of God church prayed for the PC and his team.

Mr Yaw Barima, the Constituency Chairman, also expressed his readiness to support the PC’s vision to win the seat back from the NPP come 2024 elections.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

