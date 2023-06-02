Adonai Estate Limited Holds Capacity Building Workshop for staff 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), June 2, GNA- Staff of Adonai Estate Limited, a real estate company, has been equipped with more skills and knowledge on how to improve their service delivery.

The one-day encounter which was held in Ho, brought together resource persons who shared their expertise with the aim to inspire participants with invaluable insights on delivering exceptional customer service.

Mrs Semenyo Bans Lagble, a former Manager of Ho GCB Bank Plc, delivered a presentation on exceptional customer service.

Key to the objectives include understanding the importance of customer service and identifying the key elements of effective customer service.

The rest involve enhancing communication skills in customer service, how to handle difficult customer situations with confidence, building strong customer relationships, embracing service recovery, and learning from mistakes.

She said customer service required all activities and processes aimed at resolving issues and providing customer satisfaction.

“Customer service is not limited to a specific department within a company. It involves everyone in the organisation, from frontline employees to management, as every individual plays a role in shaping the customer experience.”

Mrs Bans Lagble also stated that by prioritising customer service excellence, businesses could establish lasting relationships with their customers which would have an impact on their bottom line.

Mr Richmond Kwame Dzadey, the Acting Relationship Manager of ADB-Ho Branch, on his part, enlightened staff on contemporary sales strategies and the importance of strong marketing relationships.

Reverend Dr Bright Adonai, the Chief Executive of Adonai Estate Limited, exposed participants to the topic ‘workplace productivity and soft skills, as well as ways to enhance sales performance.

“Being more productive does not necessarily mean that those daily distractions are going to disappear. You will still have to respond to emails, answer questions, and go to meetings, but you should be able to ensure you are effective as possible in between.”

Rev. Dr Adonai further revealed that working on improving staff time management could be beneficial personally and professionally.

The workshop also fostered a collaborative atmosphere, which allowed staff to network and learn from colleagues across the various branches and other subsidiaries.

