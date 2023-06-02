ActionAid Ghana donates livelihood start-up materials to women in the Nkwanta South

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O /R) June 2, GNA – ActionAid Ghana has donated start-up materials to about 34 female-headed households in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region to increase their income levels by starting their own businesses.

Mr Samuel Sabuli Project Manager, ActionAid Ghana in his address during the donation said ActionAid is a development organization that champions the right of the vulnerable in society, especially women, youth, persons with disabilities and children.

He said they have been working with the people of Nkwanta South Municipality through the combating Modern Slavery Project with the support from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

According to him, the International Labour Organisation estimates that about 27.6 million people are trapped in forced labour and out of this number, women, girls, and children constitute 11.8 and 3.3 million. Modern Slavery is quite common in Ghana, manifesting itself vividly in the form of exploitation of children and women labour.

He continued that in August 2022, ActionAid commissioned the Ghana Enterprises Agency to train some female- headed households to overcome their vulnerability of being recruited into modern Slavery practices across the selected Districts in Ghana which Nkwanta South was exempted.

He said, the training was conducted in areas such as animal rearing, pomade production, soap making, ice cream, production, pastries, and cake baking.

The start-up equipment/ materials were presented to a total number of 34 females in Nkwanta South approximately GHC220,294.

The items donated included; Graters, Hydraulic pressers, Cooking Stoves, Caustic soda, Ovens, Bread flour, Tables, Sterilizers, Hand Gloves, Napkins, and many others.

He therefore urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to better the life of their families from being victims of modern Slavery.

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah the Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South thanked ActionAid Ghana and their partners for their contribution towards the development of the Municipality saying the donation will go a long way in reducing unemployment rate in the Municipality.

He also promised effective supervision of the beneficiaries to make sure that all items donated will be used according to its main purpose.

The MCE continued by urging the beneficiaries not to sell the items because anyone caught in such an act would be dealt with accordingly.

Some of the beneficiaries who could not hide their joy expressed their gratitude to ActionAid for bringing a change into their lives and their families and promised to make good use of the items.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

