NCCE urges school children to embrace positive national values

By Philip Tengzu

Nyimati, (UW/R), June 9, GNA – Mr Mustapha Iddrisu, the Sissala West District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged basic school children to embrace positive national values and become worthy agents of social change.

He said children upholding positive national values such as respect, humility, patriotism, honesty, discipline, responsibility, accountability, integrity, and hard work among others would help promote cohesion in a culturally diverse society like Ghana.

Mr Iddrisu said this during an engagement with pupils of Nyimati Basic School in the Sissala West District as part of activities marking the 2023 Annual Citizenship Week Celebration of the Commission.

He said as future leaders, children were expected to serve as agents of change as part of efforts towards reorienting the attitudes of Ghanaians to consolidate the democratic gains that the country had made since 1992.

This, according to Mr Iddrisu, could only be realized if the current youth studied harder and embraced these positive national values.

He said the engagement with selected basic schools within the district was in line with the Commission’s objective of reminding school children of their responsibilities.

“…imbibing positive values in them to reshape their attitude in a manner that would enable them serve as agents of change and contribute towards building a more vibrant and democratic country”, Mr Iddrisu added.

He hinted that in recent times, communities in the district were flooded with immigrants from Burkina Faso due to some disturbances in the neighbouring country.

Both pupils and teachers of the schools visited were, therefore, entreated to be conscious of their personal security and that of the nation by exercising a high sense of vigilance whilst reporting suspicious persons and movements around school premises and in the communities to security agencies.

The district celebrated the 2023 Annual Citizenship Week on the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child”.

This was carved out of the broader theme of the Commission: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance”.

