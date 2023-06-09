TUDRIDEP support out of school Youth with Poultry Birds and Rabbits

By Mohammed Balu

Chinchang, (UWR), June 8, GNA – Mr. Aloysius Kanchog, the Executive Director of Tumu Deanery Rural Integrated Development Programme (TUDRIDEP), has supported out-of-school youth with 780 poultry birds and 120 rabbits.

It follows an earlier training on entrepreneurship for 50 selected youth from Sissala East and West Districts.

The TUDRIDEP is a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) implementing a project to support out-of-school youth to go into agribusiness, specifically poultry and rabbit rearing.

At a community durbar to distribute the birds and animals, Mr. Kanchog emphasised that the project, dubbed: “Strengthening Rural Youth Livelihood for a Sustainable Economic Development (SUSTAIN)”, urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the birds and rabbits to reap the benefits.

The beneficiaries were also supported with medications to keep their birds and poultry healthy and linked to markets to sell their birds and animal.

Mr Techie Daniel Bakuwie from Taffiasi who received 75 poultry birds said he had long wished to be a poultry farmer and this was his beginning.

KGL Foundation, in collaboration with TUDRIDEP, said it was committed to empowering the youth through animal rearing.

