NCCE urges Assembly Members to intensify education on violent extremism

BySulemana Zakaria

Gushegu (N/R), June 26, GNA – Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to Assembly Members in the Gushegu Municipality to make use of the Assembly’s sub-structures to educate their people on violent extremism.

He also appealed to religious leaders and traditionalists to keep the country in prayers to maintain peace, which was prerequisite for development.

He made the appeal in a forum organised by the Gushegu Municipal Directorate of the NCCE for various youth groups in the area including dressmakers, carpenters, political parties, opinion leaders, traditional authorities, people living with disabilities, assembly members, women leaders and religious leaders.

It was to sensitise them to violent extremism and how they could help to prevent and contain it.

The event was to help the youth to understand the negative consequences of joining violent extremist groups and appreciate the legal framework that barred the activities of violent extremists and terrorists’ groups.

It also sought to deepen the understanding of the youth groups on peacebuilding mechanisms, social cohesion, community-based mechanisms for containing violent extremism, and basic community-based strategies for countering arms proliferation to promote peaceful coexistence and shun violent extremism in the country.

It formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project being implemented by the NCCE with funding from the European Union that aims to strengthen state actors and non-state actors at the national and community levels in the fight against violent extremism, as well as individuals identified as at risks, and prevented from joining violent or criminal groups.

Alhaji Mohammed urged traditional authorities, assembly members, farmers, women, youth groups among other stakeholders in the municipality to be on the alert, especially in their farms and in the bush to report promptly any suspicious character or movement to the security agencies to act upon.

Mr Awal Abdul-Mugis, Gushegu Municipal Director of NCCE, cited political vigilantism, chieftaincy disputes, ethnic clashes, and proliferation of arms as challenges that threatened the peace and unity of the state.

He urged them to foster national unity and live in harmony with one another, respect the rights, freedom and legitimate interests of others, refrain from acts that were detrimental to the welfare of other persons, contribute to the well-being of the community and protect and safeguard the environment.

The Reverend John Chiikpab Nbamomdoh of Glorious Assemblies of God Church in the Gushegu Municipality, encouraged all people to promote community cohesion to ensure peaceful coexistence in the communities.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Thomas Tulasi, Gushegu District Police Commander, appealed to people to support the security agencies in the fight against violent extremism and terrorism by volunteering information to help deal with situations on time.

Assembly Members for Garichefong, and Nayilifong Electoral Areas in the Gushegu Municipality, expressed gratitude to the NCCE for organising the event, and called for similar engagements to keep all abreast on the issues on violent extremism.

