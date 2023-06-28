NCCE sensitises community groups at Kumbungu on violent extremism  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Kumbungu (N/R), June 28, GNA – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gladstone Kumeko, the Tolon District Police Commander, has appealed to inter-governmental organisations to play key roles in support against violent extremism in their communities.

This could be in the form of collaborations with security agencies to prevent violent extremism and terrorism in the country.

DSP Kumeko made the appeal during an engagement with community groups in the Kumbungu District in the Northern Region, which was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and funded by European Union (EU).

The engagement, which formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project, was to empower the community groups to be able to halt these illegal activities and any suspected crimes in their communities.

He advised the public to be curious and attentive to identify suspicious characters and report them to the security agencies for urgent action.

He also educated the participants on how to report early warning signs of violent extremism and terrorism, saying they should monitor the activities of people around them to make sure they were safe.

Mr Rusmond Anyinah, the Head of Programmes at West Africa Network for Peacebuilding, called on civil society organisations, religious leaders and traditional authorities, to collaborate with the security agencies to sustain peace in the country to promote development.

Madam Janet Ameseya, the Kumbungu District Director of the NCCE, said the project, apart from helping to prevent and contain violent extremism and terrorism, would promote social cohesion, peace and tolerance in the country.

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, said it would solidify the efforts of state and non-state actors, rally support from other relevant stakeholders and reduce the risk of the youth being brainwashed.

He appealed to the participants to share the information with the public to prevent violent extremism in communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

