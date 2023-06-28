GPRTU Western Regional secretariat inspects deplorable roads in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis 

By Justina Paaga

Takoradi, June 28, GNA-The Western Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on Tuesday embarked on a day’s inspection of deplorable roads in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The tour, led by the Regional Chairman, Mr Joseph Simmons Cudjoe, took the group to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and the Paa Grant Roundabout, which are in bad shape.

A statement signed by the Industrial Relations Officer, Mrs Portia N.Y Owusu, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, said the Union decided to inspect the roads following the outcry of drivers and passengers about the bad state of the roads in the Metropolis.

Many of the roads have developed large and deep potholes following three days of rain, thereby causing traffic congestion on most roads in the Metropolis.

GNA

