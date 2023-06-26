NCCE engages youth at Yunyoo/Nasuan District on violent extremism

By Albert Futukpor

Yunyoo (NE/R), June 26, GNA – The Yunyoo/Nasuan District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged various youth groups in the district as part of efforts to prevent violent extremism in the country.

The day’s event, held at Yunyoo in the North East Region, was to educate the participants on the threat of violent extremism and terrorism, and how they could contribute to prevent and contain it in the country.

Participants included dressmakers, hairdressers, artisans, welders, masons, and representatives of trade associations among others in the district.

The event was in line with the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project being implemented by the NCCE with funding from the European Union to strengthen state and non-state actors in the response against violent extremism in the country.

Mr Emmanuel Kombat, Yunyoo/Nasuan District Director of NCCE, speaking at the event, said violent extremism was a serious issue across the globe hence the need for all to be careful with the calibre of people they engaged with.

Mr Kombat said, “as youth of the district, this means that you need to live in peace and harmony with one another,” emphasising that this was necessary for development to take place in the area.

Mr Alhassan Yidana, Yunyoo/Nasuan District Officer, National Investigations Bureau, made a presentation on community surveillance, awareness creation at social gatherings, possible signs of radicalisation, neighbourhood watch, community patrol and what to do during an attack.

Mr Yidana advised residents to embrace the government’s campaign of ‘See Something, Say Something’ by calling the toll free lines to report suspicious activities and elements in their communities.

Mr Sulemana Issahaku, Yunyoo/Nasuan District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, who made a presentation on peacebuilding mechanisms, urged the various youth groups to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours for the district to remain peaceful.

