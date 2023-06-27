National Union of Ghana Students holds summit on SDGs

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, June 27, GNA – The Local Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale Campus, has held its annual summit to discuss and strategise on measures to achieve gender equality and empower women for sustainable national development.

The summit provided the platform for young leaders, youth activists, and other gender empowerment organisations to come together, share ideas and challenges, and to take bold and decisive action towards a more just and equitable society.

It was organised in partnership with Songtaba, Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA – GH), and Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), all non-governmental organisations.

Miss Alberta Wuntima Avoka, Local NUGS President for UDS, speaking during the summit in Tamale, said “This summit is a reminder of the countless individuals, who have dedicated their lives to fighting for gender equality and reduced inequalities.”

Ms Avoka said over the years, women were underrepresented in various leadership positions not because they were not competent but because they had not been presented with an equal playing field.

She said, “It is because of this unequal playing field that we have gathered here today to discuss and demand for fair and equal representation in all spheres of leadership.”

Dr Musah Alhassan, Dean of Students, UDS, Tamale Campus, said there would never be any meaningful socio-economic development if the country continued to ignore the needs, aspirations and entitlements of women and girls.

He said it was time and appropriate to dismantle every societal concept, barriers and limitations that impeded effective participation of women on issues of nation building.

