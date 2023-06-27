Women are partners for development, not competitors – NYA Director

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, June 27, GNA – Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has expressed need for men to complement women’s efforts to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goals five and 10.

He said the efforts to promote gender equality must not be seen as a platform for competition between men and their female counterparts, but a tool to ensure inclusiveness and tolerance for diversification.

He said, “In a society, where we have more females with few of them being able to occupy leadership positions, it is worrying and requires collective support to reverse the narrative.”

Mr Sulemana said this while addressing participants at this year’s annual summit on Sustainable Development Goals at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale.

The summit was organised by the Local Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) of UDS and supported by Songtaba, Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA – GH) and the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS).

Hajia Adam Lamnatu, Executive Director of Songtaba, said the prevalence of deep-seated cultural beliefs, which continued to violate and deny women from reaching their full potential.

She called on men to be gender transformative to position women as partners for development and agents for positive change.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

