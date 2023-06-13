MTN Ghana engages Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association on social media marketing

Accra, June 13, GNA – MTN Ghana, as part of its “21 Days of Y’ello Care” programme has engaged members of the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA) on social media marketing.

The engagement is to help them on how to market their hair and other products on social media.

The women also received training on customer service.

The programme, which commenced on Monday, June 12, 2023, is aimed at empowering women, the youth and the aged on the theme: “Empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for communities”.

The aim is for MTN Ghana to train over 3000 people throughout the 21 days.

Mr Ebenezer Terkpeh, Education Portfolio Advisor of MTN Ghana, said there was the need to train the women on how to build strong customer relationships to improve their businesses.

He said the training was concurrently taking place in all the 16 regions of Ghana but in different forms, adding that “whiles we are training hairdressers, the other regions are training artisans, crafts and entrepreneurs as well.”

He said for differently abled persons, there would be a training programme on June 19, 2023, for them to enhance their businesses.

Madam Bernice Asantewaa Asantey, Regional President, Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association, said there was the need to be more equipped with social media marketing skills to reach more clients.

She commended MTN Ghana for the training.

Madam Asante urged the members to put what they were taught to practice to enhance their lots.

GNA



