John Mahama sued over 2024 re-election bid

Accra, June 13, GNA – Mr Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, the Managing Editor of the Daily Searchlight, has filed a lawsuit challenging the validity of former President John Dramani Mahama to seek re-election as President in the upcoming 2024 general election.

John Mahama is seeking a re-election as President for a second term after failing in two previous elections held in 2016 and 2020.

He was recently elected as flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Party’s primaries held on May 13, polling 98.9 of the total valid votes cast.

However, a lawsuit filed Mr Kuranchie, sought to question the former President’s eligibility to seek re-election.

Among the reliefs Mr Kuranchie seeks is a declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution the number of years of a presidential term in Ghana is four years.

“A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.

“An order directed at [John Mahama] to fully disclose to Parliament the terms of his engagements with Parliament as flagbearer of a political party.”

GNA



