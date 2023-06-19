Let’s uphold civic values to build a strong and democratic nation – NCCE

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Asiwa (Ash), June 19, GNA – Mr Isaac Ayesu Badu, the Bosome-Freho District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised Ghanaian youth to uphold civic values and good citizenship.

He said they were mandated by the constitution to do that, as building a prosperous nation and good governance depended on disciplined citizens.

Mr Badu gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Asiwa to round-off the celebration of the 2023 Citizenship Week, organised by the NCCE for basic schools in the district.

He stressed that the youth being the future leaders, had critical roles to play in national development, and as change agents in peacebuilding, ensuring a strong and united democratic country.

Hence, the Commission’s strategy and slogan of ‘catch them young’,” the Director noted.

The Week was marked on the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child”.

This year’s event saw about 30 basic schools in the district participating, with some accomplished personalities sensitising the youth on their core responsibilities and duties as citizens of Ghana.

The resource persons inculcated in the pupils the values of accountability, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, respect, honesty among others.

The participating schools were also taught the essence of a clean environment, good hygienic practices and loyalty to the country to foil violent extremisms.

They were exposed to the idea of promoting the culture of political tolerance, upholding and defending Ghana’s Constitution and the law to foster national unity, and the respect for the rights of others.

Mr Badu mentioned other goals of the celebrations as instilling the spirit of volunteerism in the participants, while ensuring that some of the resource persons adopted civic education clubs as external patrons.

