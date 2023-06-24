Labourer jailed 24 months for stealing 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 23, GNA- An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 23-year-old labourer to 24 months imprisonment for stealing a Sintex tank valued at GHC6,000.

Evan Opoku is said to have emptied the poly tank and rolled same on the ground.

Charged with unlawful entry and stealing, Opoku pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Opoku on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.

It sentenced Opoku to 12 months on the charge of unlawful entry and 24 months on the charge of stealing.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The prosecution led by Inspector Eric Ransford Abban said the complainant was a director of a firm in Accra residing at Borteiman while the accused person, now convict, resided at Aviation, Adenta.

The prosecution said the complainant owned a seedlings farm around Adenta Aviation and had employed a witness in the case as a caretaker.

It said the complainant had a 5,00 litre Sintex water tank for storing water in the farm.

On June 12, 2023, at about 7:00pm, the caretaker locked the gate and went to town to buy food and on his return, he detected that the Sintex water tank valued at GHC6,000 had been stolen.

The prosecution said the caretaker informed the complainant and the matter was reported to the Police.

While the matter was under investigation, the prosecution said the complainant had information that on June 12, 2013, at about 7:30 pm, the accused person was seen rolling the said water tank away.

It said the accused person was, therefore, picked up by the Police.

GNA

