Unemployed man accused of stealing ECG core cable copper, remanded  

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, June 23, GNA – A 31-year-old unemployed man who allegedly stole an ECG core cable copper has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Geoffrey Obuobi is also said to have caused damage to a core cable copper valued GHS1, 900, a property of ECG.

Mr Obuobi, charged with intentionally interfering with the suppliers’ distribution meter, causing unlawful damage, stealing pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, after listening to the explanation of the accused person, entered not guilty.

It, therefore, remanded the accused person into Police custody to reappear on June 30, 2023.

The facts as narrated by Mr Paul Assibi Abariga, prosecuting, are that the complainant Mr Francis Quansah. is a staff of ECG, Roman Ridge, Accra while the accused person was a resident of Nima.

The prosecution said the Accra East District of ECG had been experiencing rampant stealing of electrical cables in its transformers at Nima and its environs.

It said on June 9, 2023, some copper cables were stolen from ECG transformer at Nima and they were replaced to give electric power to customers.

The prosecution said on June 13, 2023, the complainant and a team of technician went to work on the same ECG transformer.

It said when the complainant and the team left the place, the accused person went to the transformer and cut core cable I × 185 copper.

The prosecution said the alarm was raised and the accused person was arrested by the people in the neighbourhood with ECG core cable 1 × 185 copper valued GHS 1, 900.00 in his hands, trying to run away.

The accused person was handed over to Nima Police and later referred to the ECG for investigation.

The prosecution said the accused person denied the offence in his caution statement to the Police.

GNA

