Kadjebi commemorates African Child Day with debate 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), June 17, GNA- School children in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have observed the 2023 Day of the African Child with an inter-school debate competition.

The competition, organised by the Network of Communities in Development (NOCID), a Kadjebi-based non-governmental organisation, with support from ActionAid Ghana, was between the Dapaa D/A Junior High School (JHS) and Menuso E.P JHS.

While Menuso E.P JHS opposed the motion: “The African Child should be exposed to the Digital Environment,” Dapaa D/A JHS spoke in favour of it.

The event was held on the theme: “The Rights of the Child in the Digital Environment”.

Mr Seth Seyram Deh, the Kadjebi District Director of Education, said technology was a necessary evil that had come to stay and that no one could work without it.

He indicated that though digital technology was good for societal growth, the dangers associated with its usage could not be underestimated.

Mr Deh said currently the digital world had profoundly altered the behaviour and way of life of children, including exercising and realisng their rights and charged parents and teachers to monitor children in the use of the internet.

Mr Nicholas Kudese, the District ICT Coordinator, said although children had rights in the digital environment just like they do in the physical world, they must be careful of contents they view.

The digital environment exposes children to a wealth of opportunities, but also risks that might have a detrimental impact on their human rights, he added.

Mr Kudese, in a presentation on the “Rights of the child in the digital environment,” said it was important to sensitise children on the dangers of internet and how they should be protected against it.

He said this could be done through the observance of the 4Rs, regarding; Respect, Responsibility, Reasoning and Resilience of online safety.

The ICT Coordinator noted that most children might not always tell adults about cyberbullying because of the fear that they might overreact and make the situation worse, however, grownups should lookout for signs of a potential bully victim in their wards.

He mentioned some of the signs such as being upset after using the internet or their mobile phone, change in personality, becoming more withdrawn, anger, anxiety and sadness.

Mr Kudese implored everyone to help protect the rights of the child in the digital age as it was a collective responsibility.

Madam Agnes Obour, NOCID Coordinator, thanked the participants for turning up for the event.

At the end of the debate, Dapaa D/A JHS won with 77 marks, while Menuso E.P JHS had 72 marks. The participating students were presented with school bags and exercise books as prizes.

The Day of the African Child (DAC) is commemorated annually on 16th June, to honour the students of Soweto in South Africa, who protested the segregation and ill treatment against black children in schools.

The DAC was established in 1991 by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now known as the African Union (AU).

The DAC thus, salutes African’s youth and encouraged thoughtful reflection and dedication to address the many issues that young people on the continent faced.

The event served as a build-up to the recognition of children’s rights at all levels, from those in the home and community to those at the national and international levels.

GNA

