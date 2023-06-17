Edem Kpotosu calls for calm in Ho Municipal Assembly impasse  

By Nelson Ayivor

Ho, June 17, GNA – Mr Edem Kofi Kpotosu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate elect for the Ho Central Constituency in the Volta region has called for calm following misunderstandings at the Ho Municipal Assembly.

Some Assembly members were reported to have locked up the office of the Finance Officer, Mr Mac-George Afetorgbor, on June 7.

Mr. Kpotosu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, appealed to all parties involved to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and seek an amicable resolution.

According to him, the resolution of the impasse was crucial to ensure that the Assembly effectively carried out its legitimate mandate and fulfilled the expectations of the people of the Municipality.

He called on the Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Divine Bosson to exhibit discretion and use his position to deal with the issue in the interest of peace and unity.

Mr. Kpotosu further urged the MCE and the management of the Assembly to effectively communicate the exact nature of the issue and propose appropriate solutions to overcome the ongoing accusations and counteraccusations.

“It is essential for the Assembly’s leadership to maintain its integrity by actively listening to all stakeholders involved and fostering a practical relationship based on honesty,” he said.

Mr Kpotosu further called on the Volta Regional Coordinating Council to take decisive action in addressing the matter, matching their words with concrete steps.

He urged the authorities to address emerging issues before they escalate into disputes that hinder progress and development.

He expressed confidence in the collective efforts of all stakeholders to overcome the impasse and reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the Ho Central constituency.

GNA

