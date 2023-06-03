K-POP contest, food exhibition crown Korean Week celebration

By Edward Acquah

Accra, June 03, GNA- The activities marking the 2023 edition of the Korean Week celebration was Friday climaxed with a K-pop contest and food exhibition to showcase Korean popular music and dance as well as indigenous food.

Organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Ghana, the annual celebration exhibits Korea’s culture in various dimensions, promote cultural exchange, and acknowledge the fruitful bilateral ties between Korea and Ghana.

This year’s celebration kick-started with a quiz dubbed: “Quiz on Korea”, which tested the knowledge of Ghanaian contestants on Korean history and culture.

Samantha Kyei, a 24-year-old data analyst, emerged winner of that contest.

Subsequently, Mr Lim Jung Taek, the Korean Ambassador to Ghana, delivered a lecture on the economy of Korea.

The activities for the week reached a high point when some young Ghanaians on Friday battled it out on stage with sizzling performances on K-pop music and dance – to the excitement of both Ghanaian and Korean nationals that patronised the event.

Daniel Appah, a teacher, emerged winner of the K-pop contest and was presented with a Samsung tablet.

Genia Stormz and Marie-Ann Adae clinched the 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up positions respectively.

Participants were also offered an opportunity to taste rich indigenous Korean delicacies and beverages.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Appah, who appeared elated about the win, said he was a strong lover of Korean music and had spent the last one month learning about their dance and music.

“I travelled to Korea in 2018 for a dance festival. I spent three months there. I learnt mind dedication in Korea and I also got to develop my talent within three months,” he said.

Ms Kyei said she developed an interest in the Korean language through movies and had since infancy being an ardent admirer of the people of Korea and their craft.

She said it was her dream to travel to Korea one day to undertake her master’s degree and learn more about the people of Korea and their culture.

Mr Taek said the purpose of the Korea Week celebration was to create awareness about Korean culture.

He said he was amazed by the extent to which young people in Ghana had embraced the Korean culture especially dance and music.

Mr Taek said Ghana and Korea shared a common history, mind set and values such as respect for the elderly and prioritised the welfare and education of children.

“We want to show Korean music and food and hospitality of the Korean people to the people of Ghana through this event” he said.

Mr Taek said annually, the Government of Korea offered more than 100 Ghanaians the opportunity to study in Korea and expressed his desire for the numbers to be increased to offer more Ghanaians the opportunity to experience Korea.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

