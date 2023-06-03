Cardinal Namdini reiterates commitment to responsible mining 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, June 03, GNA – Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, a subsidiary of Shandong Gold, a global Chinese mining firm, has reiterated the Company’s commitment to engaging in responsible ecological mining.

This is in line with its business purpose – “to support Employees, returns to Shareholders, benefit the Society and contribute to the Country”.

The assurance was given when Management members of the Company briefed the Ghana News Agency during a tour of the Namdini Gold Project site in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The GNA team was welcomed to the site tour by Mr Steve Ofori-Asamoah, Project Manager, Mr Daniel Agyen-Tweneboah, Human Resource & Media Manager, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Adusei, CSR & Security Manager, and Hongjiao Shao, Compliance Manager, and other management team members.

The visit afforded the GNA first-hand information on the milestones achieved in the construction phase of the Namdini Gold Project and any consequential impacts on the surrounding communities.

Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd, through Shandong Gold, acquired a mining lease/ concession to undertake open-cast (surface) mining for 15 years in that District.

The greenfield project is expected to generate 150 million tonnes of ore for five million ounces of gold within the 15 years when production begins.

Mr Steve Ofori-Asamoah, the Project Manager, said a key feature of the project was local content.

He said more than 1,200 jobs would be created during the ongoing construction phase, with 90 per cent being Ghanaians.

Currently, the Company is investing about US$520 million to construct its infrastructure base, including operational offices and staff accommodation, processing plants, and tailings storage facilities, to allow for full mining operations to begin at the end of 2024.

Mr Ofori-Asamoah said the huge investment was towards building the biggest single mine in the northern sector and one of the biggest in Ghana.

Mrs Beatrice Asamani Savage, Head of Editorial of GNA, who led her side, commended the management of the Company for recognising the significant role of the media in its operations.

She said Ghana and China had a longstanding relationship dating back to the 1960s.

Ignorance and misinformation, due to lack of communication, she noted, were issues that must be addressed to ensure the Company’s successful operations.

“A media partnership will only be successful if there is information flow, openness and transparency, and if things are done right for a win-win situation for all stakeholders,” Mrs Savage said.

“We hope that you will be open to us, for we will support you when things are done to benefit our people because they are our primary responsibility, ” she added.

GNA

