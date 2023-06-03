Health Minister: 1.4 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Be Destroyed

Sofia, June 3 (BTA/GNA) – Caretaker Minister of Health Assen Medjidiev said in an interview for Bulgarian National Television on Saturday that some 1.4 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be destroyed. Medjidiev proceeded to compare the current version of COVID-19 to ordinary flu.

The Minister pointed as a success the government having the European Commission negotiate on its behalf buying fewer doses from Pfizer. “This removes the state’s obligation to receive vaccines, which it will have to destroy. We saved the state BGN 188 million from vaccines, which otherwise would have been paid for now in June and destroyed,” he said. This money will now be used to build a children’s hospital, as well as a hotel and rehabilitation centre with the hospital.

The renegotiated contract between Pfizer and the European Commission gives Bulgaria the option to order new doses when needed and to pay for them when they get delivered.

According to Medjidiev, if the fee to visit a GP is increased, this should be borne by the state rather than the patient.

The Minister reported that the first helicopter ambulances will arrive in Bulgaria earlier than planned. The procedure for leasing the helicopters has been completed and was won by an Italian company. The first two helicopters on lease are expected to arrive in late June or early July. The first helicopter purchased is expected to be delivered here in December, and next year Bulgaria will receive two more.

BTA/GNA

