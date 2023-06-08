Joseph Awinongya Jr Heads to Jr. Olympics with the Support of New Joliet Mayor

Accra, June 8, GNA – Joseph Awinogya Jr – National Champion and number one ranked United States of America (USA) amateur boxer, has received the attention of the newly elected Joliet Mayor, Terry D’Arcy, as he prepares to compete in the upcoming Junior Olympics in the USA.

Mayor D’Arcy has been actively involved in uplifting the sports in the city with a shared vision of promoting athletics and fostering talents.

“I’m committed to supporting young talented athletes here in Joliet even before my election as the Mayor of the city and would continue to shape the lives of our young athletes with the resources available to me,” Mayor D’Arcy said this when Joseph Awinongya Jr and family paid a courtesy call on him and congratulated him on his election as the mayor of the city.

“Joseph Awinongya Jr, is an exceptional young athlete who has captured the hearts of the Joliet community with his unwavering dedication and exceptional skills,” the Joliet Mayor added.

Born and raised in Joliet, Awinongya Jr’s passion for sports, coupled with a relentless work ethics, has propelled him to become a formidable competitor in boxing.

He recently graduated with an Associates of Art and Science from Joliet Junior College and is heading to St. Francis University this summer for a degree.

“I would take up the cost of your education at the university for the entire duration of your course having followed your exploits not only as an athlete but in academics as well,” Mayor D’Arcy said.

The Joliet Mayor is set to create a legacy of athletics achievement and a foundation for future generations together with Joseph Awinongya Jr. as a model for young talents.

With a consistent display of remarkable prowess in the discipline boxing, garnering numerous accolades and recognition, Awinongya Jr. goes into this year’s Junior Olympics which starts on Saturday the 3rd of June through to the 10th with confidence by this announcement and support from the mayor of the city of his birth.

Mayor D’Arcy believes that by investing in the dreams and aspirations of young talents, Joliet can create a thriving sports culture that benefits the entire community.

The 4× Junior Olympics champion Joseph Awinongya Jr acknowledges the contribution of the former Mayor of Joliet Bob O’Dekirk and the collaborative spirit shared by Mayor D’Arcy and the city of Joliet.

“I’m extremely grateful for this support and collaborative spirit shared by you and the community” Awinongya Jr expressed.

“Let me also add that a notable figure in this collaboration and support in the past is the former Mayor” he added.

