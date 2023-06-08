Accra 2023 Para Games: CAAF delegation arrives in Ghana for final inspection

By Rihana Adam

Accra, June 8, GNA – The Confederation of African Amputee Football Federation (CAAF) inspection team has arrived in Ghana for the final assessment of the Accra 2023 Para Games facilities.

The three-day inspection tour by CAAF would be the final visit before the competition begins from 3-12 September 2023.

The team led by Madam Celeste Maria Do Rosario, Vice President of the World Amputee Football Federation, Mr. Usman Mustafa Shalanyuy Vice President of CAAF and the Technical Director Mr. Bizimana Dominique touched down on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

They would be inspecting the various facilities for the first-ever Africa Paralympics Nations Tournament to be hosted by Ghana.

Ghana’s Local Organising Committee had already penned Accra Sports Stadium, Wembley Park, Adjiringano AstroTurf, and Legon Stadium to host Angola, Tanzania, Morocco, Kenya, Cameroon, Gambia, Nigeria, Egypt, Rwanda and Ghana.

In addition, they would pay a courtesy call on Mr. Mustafa Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports at his office to express their satisfaction with the progress made to host the first-ever African Para Games and further discuss Ghana’s Amputee Football.

Accra would host ten qualified African Nations to compete in Amputee Football, which begins from 3rd to 12th September 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

