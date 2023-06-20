“It is time to hang the jersey and boots” – Asamoah Gyan retires from football

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 20, GNA – Former Black Stars of Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan, says he has decided to officially retire from active football.

Gyan, 37, who started his professional career with Liberty Professionals, has had an illustrious career at both the national and club levels, winning numerous personal accolades.

Speaking at the Afreximbank Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Asamoah Gyan, who is Africa’s top goal scorer at the World Cup (six goals), said making the decision to retire was a difficult one for him but was clear about the decision to announce his retirement.

“I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer’s career, a moment all footballers do not wish for, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears.

“It is time… that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it. It is time. It is time to hang the jersey and boots in glory as I retire from active football. But then again, I am minded by the views shared by the great businessmen and sporting gurus.”

The former Black Stars captain further stated that he would continue to unearth more talents, as he did with the organisation of the Baby Jet U-16 tournament.

“I would put my experiences and knowledge to use in the fields of coaching, football business, and scouting. I want to thank my beloved country, Ghana, my family, my colleagues from school, those from colts and Black Stars from 2002 to date, club mates, coaches, and everybody who has played a role in my career as a footballer. I say Thank You….May God Bless You.

Asamoah Gyan made 109 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring 51 goals, making him Ghana’s all time leading goal scorer and also appeared at the FIFA World Cup three times

Some clubs Asamoah Gyan featured for include Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes, Modena, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, NorthEast United, Legon Cites, among many others.

GNA

