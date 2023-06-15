Ireland residential property price growth slowest in 25 months

Dublin, Jun. 15, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – Ireland’s residential property price index increased at the slowest pace in just over two years, data from the Irish Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices climbed 3.6% year-on-year in April, following a 4% gain in March.

Prices have been rising since November 2020.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the slowest since March 2021, when prices had risen 3.5%.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices grew 1% annually in April.

House prices alone showed an increase of 1.1% and those of apartments rose 0.9%.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 5.9% higher in April than a year ago.

