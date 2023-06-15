Germany seeks to boost culture take up with €200 gift to 18-year-olds

Berlin, Jun. 15, (dpa/GNA) – A culture pass for German residents turning 18 this year went into force on Wednesday, with 5,600 providers registered on the platform, Culture Commissioner Claudia Roth said in Berlin.

“I’m convinced that today is a really good day for culture in our country,” she said.

The pass, valued at €200 ($220) and intended for all those born in 2005, allows the purchase of tickets to concerts, books, musical instruments, visits to the cinema and much else and is valid for two years.

The range offered is subject to child protection laws.

Seen as a pilot project, the pass aims to boost live experience after the years of the pandemic. If successful, it could be extended.

The app, which went live on Wednesday, should be seen as a cultural guide for people not in the immediate target group, Roth said. The range available is open for all to see.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

