IOM, JICA Commission WASH facility, Isolation Centre at Aflao border 

Aflao (V/R), June 17, GNA – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has commissioned and handed over a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facility and a fully furnished Prefabricated Isolation Structure to the Port Health unit of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) at the Aflao border.

The project was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Ghana, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The aim is to improve border management capacity for responding to public health crisis, including infectious diseases and COVID-19.

Madam Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, Chief of Missions for IOM Ghana (Resident), Togo and Benin, speaking at a brief handing over event, said the facilities had been provided at all the major entry points into Ghana, including Elubo, Paga, Kotoka International Airport and Aflao.

She said the facilities would help to improve preparedness in Ghana’s health care system and allow the Port Health unit of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to effectively respond to public health threats at the points of entry.

Prior to the commissioning event, Port Health officials stationed at the frontier, were trained in the maintenance of the longevity and optimal functioning of the facilities.

They were also provided with GHS approved Building Operations and Maintenance Manuals (BOMM) developed as part of the project to serve as a reference guide for staff to maximize the life span of the facilities.

Mr Kenneth Nkibuare, Ketu South Municipal officer of Port Health, thanked IOM and its partners for providing the facilities, which he observed would further enhance their work.

Mr David Agbokpe, Ketu South Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, also expressed joy at the intervention, saying it would further improve the general health delivery and outcomes within the Municipality.

