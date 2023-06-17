Coalition of Concerned Teachers supports Lawoshime Basic School 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Lawoshime (V/R) June 17, GNA-The Volta and Oti chapter of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), Ghana has supported some teachers at Lawoshime M/A Basic School in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region with some items to enhance their activities.

The items donated were a pair of boots and raincoats for each teacher.

Mr Solomon Kwame Tekyi, the Volta and Oti Regional Chairman of CCT Ghana, who led a team of officials to the town, said the donation was aimed at supporting the teachers in the area as a way of encouragement and motivation.

He lamented about how teachers and students in the deprived communities had to travel by canoe or swim to school every day for teaching and learning.

Mr Tekyi called on authorities in the educational sector to place full focus on teachers in deprived areas than those in the cities, especially during any awards event to serve as motivation

“Is it a crime to choose to be a teacher, why are our people suffering like this, no good water, no electricity, no roads,” he lamented.

He is therefore, appealing to the government to assist the teachers while commending the Keta branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) for providing a canoe to the school to curb the issue of lateness to school.

Mr Jumpah Ephraim, CCT Southern Zone Vice Chairman, recommended the teachers in the area for their hard work and urged them to do more.

Mr Michael Keku, the assistant headteacher at Lawoshime basic school, who received the items on behalf of the school, thanked the donors for the gesture.

He noted that most pupils that come from nearby villages such as Mamime, Songbe, and Hagodzi crossed the river every day to the only school in the area.

He appealed to government, individuals, and philanthropic institutions to assist them in addressing some of their needs.

Further checks by the GNA indicated that the school only had nine teachers from KG to JHS Three with a volunteer teacher.

Other CCT members who visited the school include Mr Isaac Englishinya and Mr Akorli John, Regional Secretary, and Organiser respectively.

GNA

