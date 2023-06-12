International choreography festival to feature top dance crews from the world – Van Calebs 

Accra, June 12, GNA – Van Calebs, Chief Executive Officer of VC Empire, says they are in talks with some international dance crews as they get ready to host International choreography festival in Ghana.

The maiden edition of the International Choreography Festival, scheduled for December 2023, would assemble some of the best dance groups from around the world to dazzle the audience with their captivating moves.

According to Van Calebs, the festival aims to recognise and reward the finest talents in the field of dance, while popularising the choreography craft in Ghana.

“We are organising this choreography festival in collaboration with BFB Designs, a United States-based dance company, with the aim of assembling some of the best groups around the world.

“We have been working tirelessly with our partners from Florida to bring this vision to life. I am thrilled to announce that it will be held in October as we celebrate the rich cultural dance heritage,” he shared.

In addition to the main festival, Van Calebs disclosed that a series of captivating activities will precede the event, with further details to be revealed in due course.

“We look to select some of the best local dancers and feature them on top international dance programmes around the world. So I will urge local dancers to get ready for this dance fiesta because it will be one of the biggest dance events ever in Ghana,” he said.

Van Calebs added that they were committed to engaging other stakeholders in the dance industry to make this a possibility while encouraging sponsors to come on board.

GNA

