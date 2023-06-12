Saglemi Housing Trial: Defence to study witness statements filed by State 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 12, GNA- An Accra High Court has adjourned the trial involving Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing and four others to June 26, 2023, to enable defence to go through witness statements filed by the State.

The State prosecutors filed their remaining witness statements and served the accused persons in opened court on Monday June 12, 2023.

The other accused persons are Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, also a former Ministers of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director, Mr Andrew Clocanas, Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited (4th Accused) and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Ridge Management Solutions, Ghana Limited.

They are standing trial over the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project and facing 70 charges.

The have all pleaded not guilty and granted bail.

They are said to have wilfully caused financial loss to the State over the $200M sum approved for the project.

Madam Hilda Craig, a Principal State Attorney, informed the court that, they had filed the complement of their witness statements.

Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaah, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, sitting with an additional responsibility as a High Court judge, adjourned the case to June 26, 2023.

All the accused persons were present except Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, the third accused person, who is unwell.

He was represented by his lawyer.

GNA

