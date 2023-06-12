Labadi Beach Hotel appoints first ever Ghanaian Managing Director  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi, GNA

Accra, June 12, GNA – Labadi Beach Hotel, one of Ghana’s five-tar hotels, has appointed Mr. David Eduaful as its Managing Director (MD), making him the first ever Ghanaian to occupy the position.

His appointment by the Board of Directors is an elevation from the Hotel Manager position he occupied and equally makes him the first Ghanaian to have been appointed as MD for a five-star hotel in Ghana.

Mr Eduaful is an accomplished hospitality professional with over 30 years of experience in the industry and served in various capacities in the hotel.

With his extensive knowledge and expertise in local and international hospitality management, he had successfully played both a strategic and operational roles.

Mr David Eduaful graduated with an Executive Masters in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School and a Degree in Marketing from the Central University in Ghana.

Professor Douglas Boateng, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “David’s commitment to quality service delivery, client relationship management and unquestionable passion for the hospitality industry continues to receive admiration from the supervisory Board of the hotel and his peers.”

Professor Boateng said with support from the Board and management team coupled with his strong leadership skills, the newly appointed MD “will continue to make the hotel the most admired both locally and regionally.”

Mr. David Eduaful, newly appointed Managing Director said: “The success story of this indigenous brand can be attributed to its innovative approach.”

“It can also be attributed to an adaptation of the highest standards of operation and service delivery through its dedicated and most passionate staff who go the extra mile to exceed the expectations of customers,” he said.

The Hotel, since its inception in 1991, had led Ghana’s hospitality industry; providing exceptional services to its cherished guests, and contributing immensely to the tourism sector and by extension the economy of Ghana.

It started with 104 rooms in 1991 and could now boast of 164 rooms including two Presidential Suites, four Executive Suites, four Superior Suites, five Bars, two restaurants and a 900- seater multi-purpose conference and banqueting facilities.

It also has a Spa with plunge pool, well equipped Gym, Lagoon for fishing, two plush Leisure and lap pools on a sprawling tropical landscaped garden overlooking the natural Maale Lagoon.

The Labadi Beach Hotel has blazed the trail in the Hospitality industry by winning many awards including the coveted CIMG Hospitality Facility of the Year 2018, 2019 and 2021.

It won the Best Maintained Facility 2019, Best Events Hotel Venue 2019 & 2020 respectively, Best 5-star Hotel of the Year award 2020 & 2021consecutively and Most Secure Hotel of the Year 2021.

Others were the Most Digitalized Hotel of the Year 2021 organized by the Ghana Hotels Association and Hospitality Company of the Year 2022 awarded by Ghana Business Awards.

In March this year, the hotel paid a GHc10 million dividend to SSNIT, its sole shareholder.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

