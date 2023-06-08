Hohoe Municipal Assembly steps up revenue mobilisation efforts

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), June 8, GNA – The Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta region, in efforts to mobilise revenue for the year 2023, has begun a mop-up exercise in the Municipality.

The Assembly has barricaded some roads in the Municipality to ensure that taxi embossment stickers and stickers for operation of taxis and other commercial vehicles were all issued to drivers, who had not acquired them.

Mr John Yaw Amegashitsi, Assistant Director I, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the exercise was the Assembly’s Revenue Task force activity, which would ensure that revenue for 2023 was shored up.

He noted that the exercise started since January and it was not new, adding that transport owners had been educated, while several announcements were carried out by the Assembly to prompt drivers.

Mr Amegashitsi said although the Assembly had other options with regards to defaulters, the best was to undertake such operations to make sure drivers acquired the stickers.

A driver, who was compelled to purchase a sticker on the spot said he had not heard the announcements carried out by the Assembly.

He however said he would later purchase the stickers.

GNA

