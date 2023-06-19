Ho Assembly allocates classrooms and dormitory project to establish Ho Technical Institute

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, June 19, GNA – The Ho Municipal Assembly is providing an 18-unit classroom block and a dormitory at Akoefe for the establishment of the Ho Technical Institute, a dedicated trade skills training school.

The Ho Technical Institute is a re-establishment of the Social Welfare School in Ho by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET),and is expected to provide a sustainable avenue for the enrolment unto various employable skills and trades programmes for the many youths in the Municipality.

Mr. Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, visited the Akoefe project, a 10-acre land that comprises a dormitory, and an 18-unit classroom block commenced in 2015 and which was at completion stage.

The MCE told the GNA that the Consultant, PPMC has assured of a January 2024 release, and that plans were underway to relocate the Social Welfare establishment.

Mr. Bosson said the management of the school had been asked to plant trees and ensure the facilities were maintained ahead of the relocation.

The Social Welfare School currently has close to 400 students.

The MCE said the Assembly’s efforts complemented the Government’s commitment to providing access to technical education and training, and that the new institute would be made attractive for the non-formal-educated by considering non-theoretical training to help broaden the reach of TVET.

“TVET shouldn’t be wholly formal education. We should consider straight technical training, and the Institute should introduce such courses to aid the youth.”

Mr. Bosson said the Assembly was on a drive to ensure educational projects in the Municipality received the needed attention and support to meet the needs of the fast- growing city.

He hinted at a completed but unused classroom block in the border community of Hodzo that had been taken over by squatters and miscreants, and said the Assembly was in talks with the University for Health and Allied Sciences to annex it.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

