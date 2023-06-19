Ashaiman NCCE celebrates Citizenship Week with basic school pupils

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Ashaiman, June 19, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ashaiman Municipal Directorate, has celebrated the 2023 annual Citizenship Week with public and private schools in the municipality.

The event targeted basic school pupils and was marked on the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

Madam Faustina Quarm, NCCE Ashaiman Municipal Director, said the goal of the Citizenship Week Celebration was to remind pupils of their responsibilities as agents of change and future leaders, who could help build a peaceful, strong, and united democratic Ghana.

Madam Quarm said the Commission was celebrating 30 years of consolidating democratic gains and building national unity and underscored the importance of reinforcing civic values in children to enable them to play positive roles in the country’s democratic journey.

“Children are a spring of life and an extraordinary blessing to any nation. They are future leaders and change agents in peacebuilding; hence, the NCCE’s strategy and slogan of ‘catch them young,” she added.

She noted that the celebration was designed to feature eminent personalities and worthy role models in society to interact and impart virtues of good citizenship to pupils across the country.

She said the ability of Ghana to sustain its democratic gains depended on a disciplined citizenry exhibiting values of good governance, which must begin with children.

The Ashaiman NCCE Director revealed that the objective of this year’s celebration was to inculcate the spirit of good citizenship, instill the spirit of volunteerism, and reinforce adherence to values such as patriotism, peaceful coexistence, and respect as building blocks for national cohesion in the pupils.

The National Commission for Civic Education’s constitutional mandate is to create and sustain awareness by delivering civic education to all citizens and sustaining Ghana’s democracy, guided by core values such as integrity, presence, and independence.

GNA

