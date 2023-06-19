College of Education graduates first cohort of Bachelor of Education teachers

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, June 19, GNA – A total of 473 students, being the first cohort of the four-year B. Ed Programme at the Tamale College of Education, have been awarded Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) degrees in Junior High School Education Programme.

Out of the number, seven graduated with First Class, 242 and 188 attaining Second Class Upper and Lower divisions respectively; 34 achieved Third Class and two persons had Passes.

All the First Class graduands, and the overall best students (male and female) and the recipient of the Principal’s Award, received motivational prizes, including cash amounts and laptops.

Dr Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, the Principal of the Tamale College of Education, in his address, said, “I would like to assure you that the four-year B. Ed Programme that you have completed has equipped you with the necessary skills and competencies to be the game changers in our schools.

Please, be a part of a conduit through which the problems in our society will be resolved”.

He announced that considering the College’s growth agenda, it would from the 2025 academic year, introduce new programmes including a Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood, Bachelor of Education in Arabic, and electives such as French.

He said, “Discussions are underway with our affiliate university, Kwame University of Science and Technology, and Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to kick-start the process.”

He further announced that the College was on the verge of completing registration processes to provide services under the National Teaching Council’s Continuous Professional Development for teachers.

Dr Alhaji Iddrisu appealed to Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education “to support this project in our quest to help our in-service teachers with continuous professional development training, which will go a long way to improve the learning outcomes of our learners.”

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, whose speech was read on his behalf, said the government was fully committed to prioritising the Colleges of Education to become a centre of excellence for teacher education.

“Government is working tirelessly to convert some Colleges of Education to full-fledged Universities,” assuring that the 300-bed capacity hostel projects in 46 Colleges of Education were progressing despite some initial setbacks.

He reminded stakeholders of their responsibility in engaging in constructive and genuine consultations with one another to implement policies and projects that would not only resolve the many challenges faced in the education sector but would also lay a strong foundation for the sustainable running of the Colleges.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, advised the graduates to serve as peace ambassadors to help especially the youth, to desist from violence acts that may jeopardise their future and that of their societies.

GNA

