MTN targets youth, women led businesses for 21 Days Y’ello Care 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, June 03, GNA – MTN Ghana has launched the 2023 edition of the 21 Days Y’ello Care campaign for the Northern Business District in Kumasi with a focus on supporting youth, women, and different abled entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

The 21 Days Y’ello Care Campaign is MTN’s flagship employee volunteerism initiative designed to engage MTN staff in high-impact social projects within their local communities.

It is marked every year from June 1 to June 21 as a way of giving back to society through volunteerism.

This year’s celebration is on the theme, “Empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for communities.”

MTN volunteers are expected to render free services under three projects dubbed, “Youth Entrepreneurship Train,” “Women in Action,” and “Differently Abled” businesses.

Under the Youth Entrepreneurship Train, beneficiaries would be taken through customer service and social media training as well as enterprise business solutions.

The Women in Action component of the campaign would focus on indigenous local businesses in the shea butter space, smock weaving, fish mongering or smoking, palm oil, and basket weaving, among others.

Beneficiaries under the Differently Abled category would also receive seed money to scale up their businesses while sharing information on funding opportunities with them.

All beneficiaries under the various categories would be connected to bigger markets using smartphones and social media, according to Mr Simon Amoh, Commercial Senior Manager for the Northern Sector of MTN operations.

Mr. Amoh who was delivering an address at the brief ceremony to launch the campaign, said it was a call to action and expressed optimism that staff of MTN would rise up to the occasion as they had always done.

He said volunteering through Y’ello Care was a rewarding exercise, saying that it was always good to give back to communities and make a difference in the lives of others.

“From the corporate perspective, it lends credence to our belief in “Doing for People;” showing that we really do care. Y’ello Care therefore symbolises our strong commitment to walk the talk when it comes to contributing to society in a meaningful way,” he observed.

He said the campaign helps to raise awareness about the issues affecting society and demonstrated the company’s readiness to do something about them.

“Thanks to Y’ello Care, we have done a lot in the past 16 years to support vulnerable and underserved communities with much-needed resources and skills to improve their circumstances,” Mr Amoh emphasised.

Some staff of MTN took turns to share memorable experiences over the years and expressed their readiness to render their services to beneficiary communities and individuals this year.

