Ghanaian fashion shows have lost their purpose – Van Calebs

Accra, June 22, GNA – Renowned Ghanaian socialite Van Calebs says many fashion shows have lost their purpose of promoting Ghanaian customs and are focusing on models on the runway.

According to Van Calebs, who is also a known choreographer, female models who take up fashion on the runway have become the focal point of attention because of their looks, not what they often wear.

Van Calebs, in an interview during a recent fashion show held in Accra, expressed his views on whether fashion had become a lucrative venture for Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

“The focus is no longer on the clothes themselves but rather on the individuals wearing them… and I say this in a negative sense. Wealthy individuals attend these shows and cast their eyes upon the beautiful models strutting down the runway.

“After the event, they request that the organisers provide contact details for some of the ladies, and even some of the male models.

“Subsequently, they arrange meetings and offer money or opportunities in exchange for sexual gains.

“Hence, these affluent individuals also sponsor the fashion shows financially, which serves as their benefit. In reality, most fashion shows do not generate revenue through ticket sales or designer participation fees, leading to a rather dire situation,” he explained.

Van Calebs further highlighted the plights of Ghanaian models who grace the runways, as they are often underpaid, leading to their exploitation.

Despite the numerous setbacks in the fashion industry, Van Calebs says fashion has become a major item in lifestyle and entertainment and continues to thrive, with many young people aspiring to be fashion designers.

GNA

