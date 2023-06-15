Ghana takes on Egypt in pre-AFCON friendly today

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 15, GNA – The Black Meteors of Ghana will lock horns with the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly encounter at the Alexandria Stadium today.

The encounter forms part of Ghana’s preparation ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament as they test their readiness against the defending champions.

This would be an opportunity for Coach Ibrahim Tanko to assess the strength of his men who were seeking to make history going into the continental assignment.

The team’s training yesterday gave an indication of how poised they were to give the North African side a tough challenge to send a signal to their Group B counterparts.

A win for Ghana would be a huge boost going into the AFCON tournament with hopes of clinching the title this time round.

The team after today’s friendly would engage one of the top sides in the Egyptian league to round up their preparations.

Black Stars duo Ernest Nuamah and Kamaldeen Sulemana are expected to join the team later after their assignment with the senior side.

The 2023 AFCON is expected to commence June 24 to July 8 as Ghana is housed in Group B alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea and Congo.

GNA

