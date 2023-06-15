Ghana’s table tennis star Abrefa supports clubs, schools with sporting kits

Accra, June 15, GNA – UK-based Ghanaian table tennis star Derek Abrefa has donated sporting kits and equipment to some schools, communities, sport foundations, and clubs in Ghana.

The items, which included 400 pieces of advanced training balls, 30 beginner table tennis rackets, 13 portable nets, electronic and manual scoreboards, and 30 pieces of jerseys, track suits, racket cases, foot wear, and socks, were given to some communities in La Dadekotopon, Nungua, Osu, and Mamprobi all in the Greater Accra Region.

Some of the schools and foundations that benefited from the donations include La Wireless 6 JHS, La Wireless 7 JHS, Rising Star Sport Foundation, Lartei TT Club, Pot Sports TT Club, and some young talents who needed equipment support.

These items arrived in Ghana on Friday, June 9th, 2023, and were received by the Head Coach of the Rising Star Sport Foundation, Enock Otu, who distributed the items. Abrefa, in a speech read on his behalf, expressed his utmost thanks to God for making his dream a reality and also acknowledged his team.

He thanked his table tennis mate, Sam Mabey of Table Tennis England, eBatt Table Tennis Club, United Kingdom, for donating the items, and his coach, Ebenezer Anang-Whyte, who always encouraged him to help young talents.

He went on to acknowledge the CEO of Asoba Foundation, Nathaniel Somuah, and Ishmael Armah, CEO of NK Foundation, for their guidance and making sure the items arrived safely.

Abrefa stated that he sought to expand the project in the coming years by providing support to as many local communities as possible, especially the deprived areas where talents are having a lot of challenges, both financially and technically.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

