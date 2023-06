Geneva, Jun. 15, (dpa/GNA) – After announcing the departure of chief executive Bracken Darrel on Tuesday, shares of Logitech International S.A. fell more than 11% on Wednesday.

The company also named Guy Gecht as interim chief executive.

Following the leadership change, Citi downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy.

Currently, shares of the computer hardware manufacturer are at $56.11, down 12.14% from the previous close of $63.90 on a volume of 1,967,431.

