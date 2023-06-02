Executive Management of Chifeng Gold ends visit in Ghana 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, June 02, GNA-The Executive Management of Chifeng Gold, owners of Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL) have ended their official working visit to the Mine with a promise to reduce costs and expand production.

The delegation included the Chairman of Chifeng Gold Group, the largest non-state gold mining company in China, Mr Jianhua Wang, Chifeng Gold’s President, Ms Lydia Yang, and Mr Shubao Dong, Secretary of the Board.

The seven-day visit saw Mr Jianhua Wang and the team witness first-hand the progress GSWL had made since it was acquired by Chifeng Gold in 2022.

The team toured the Mine operations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in host communities and interacted with staff and contractors to gain insights into GSWL sustainable practices and partnerships.

The Executive team professed some solutions to the current challenges of GSWL to help at the management level and the implementation of a five-year strategic plan for automation and mechanization, adjustment of annual production, cost reduction and production expansion

Mr. Wang in an engagement with staff noted how necessary it was to adhere to and accept changes for continuous improvement.

“The Chifeng Gold will support any employee who has a firm goal and vision and is committed to learning, who is brave in hardship, and who is committed to ensuring that Chifeng Gold succeeds,” he added.

President, Madam Yang explained that the visit to Ghana and the Mine site had reinforced the belief in the potential of GSWL despite current challenges.

“We are confident that with the right mindset, working safely and according to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we will achieve our vision which will benefit more people with the development of Chifeng Gold.”

As GSWL moves forward with its expansion projects, it will focus on working safely, and efficiently in accordance with regulatory compliance in all aspects of its operations.

The GSWL would also safeguard its social license by partnering with like-minded organizations to provide sustainable value for stakeholders like the pandemic preparedness programme with GIZ, which had donated over 70,000 dollars worth of medical supplies to 10 health facilities in GSWL host communities.

The Executive Management also paid courtesy calls on traditional leaders of host communities in Wassa, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Mr. Lu Kun, the Chinese economic and commercial counsellor Mr. Li Yaohong, the Minister of Lands, and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Jinapor and the CEO of the Minerals Commission Mr. Martin Ayisi to foster collaboration for mutual growth and development.

Mr Lu Kun and Mr Li Yaohong appreciated GSWL and Chifeng Gold for the good reputation enjoyed by the host communities of GSWL.

They encouraged GSWL to adhere to local laws and regulations and continue to increase publicity and influence a good Chinese corporate image.

The two also pledged support for Chinese-funded enterprises in Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

