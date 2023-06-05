Cyclist dead, another injured in accident on the Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway

y Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 5, GNA – One person is dead and another injured after a Chevrolet car crashed into two cyclists in Dambai on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased. who was only identified as Godfred, died on the way to the hospital with the second injured person, Alidu Namor, a 19-year-old transferred to the WoraWora Government Hospital for further treatment.

Mr Ernest Adankwa Yiadom, who was driving the Chevrolet car with registration number BT33-20, was heading to Krachi East at the time of the accident.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred at the Oti Secondary Technical School while the victims were returning from the farm.

A Police official at the Motor Traffic and Transport Division confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The driver has been arrested and is assisting the police.

GNA sighted the mangled bicycle broken into two from the impact of the knock underneath the car with some yams and cassava scattered at the scene of the accident.



