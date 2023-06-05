Christians urged to focus on teachings of the Godhead

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, June 05 GNA – Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Dioceses of Tamale, has urged Christians to focus on the teachings of the Godhead and believe God as the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

He said, “the word Trinity cannot be found in the Bible. It was a concept drawn from various passages of the Bible to describe God in three-fold,” and admonished Christians not to focus on the description than believing.

He was delivering a sermon during Trinity Sunday Service in Tamale on the theme: “The Three-Fold Nature of God.”

Trinity Sunday in the Anglican faith is a day dedicated to the unity of the Godhead.

Right Rev. Tong said Christianity had been accused by other religions as worshiping three gods, stating that it was difficult to describe the relationship of God as father, son, and Holy Spirit humanly, and explained, however, that it was possible with the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

He noted that faith was essential in understanding the reality of the concept of the trinity, adding “The problem is that we are using our limited human language to describe what is spiritual and divine.”

The bishop encouraged Christians to believe the words of Jesus Christ in the book of John chapter 14 verse 10, which implied that God the Father lived in Jesus Christ the Son, working wonders.

He further called on Christians to practice unity of the trinity and said if God lived within himself in unity, then humans needed to live with one another and creation in unity.

