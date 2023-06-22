Chiefs, people of Dwenase tout government’s achievements, praise Tano North MP 

By Dennis Peprah

Dwenase (A/R), June 22, GNA – The Chiefs and People of Dwenase in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region have praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the level of socio-economic progress in the area under his government.

They expressed gratitude to the government and Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for the Tano North constituency, whose sense of purposefulness had pushed the government to put a spotlight on the development of the town.

Nana Kwadwo Asante, the Dwantoahene of Dwenase, gave the commendation when the MP presented GHC10,000.00 to support the construction of a chief’s palace being built by the people at Dwenase, a predominantly farming community.

Dr Prempeh assured them of her readiness to support the people to build it during one of her constituency visits to interact with the people in the area.

Nana Asante said under President Akufo-Addo’s government, the MP had constructed a mechanized borehole to provide them with potable drinking water “which we never thought could happen because successive governments have starved us in the area of development.”

Besides, he added the government had also reshaped the deplorable nature of the Bomaa-Dwenase road which was very dear to the people, saying the reshaping of the road had facilitated their movements to Bomaa to sell their farm produce.

Nana Asante said the extension of electricity and construction of classroom blocks for the local school by the MP had enhanced access to formal education and appealed to the government to tar the Dwenase-Bomaa road.

On her part, Dr Prempeh told the people the surest way they could reward the government and her for the development brought to the area was to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and retain her in the Election 2024.

She said, “Politics is meant for development and development raises our standard of living” and advised the people to continue to initiate and undertake self-help development projects so as to attract assistance from the government and non-governmental organisations.

The MP, also a Minister of State at the office of the President, said, “President Akufo-Addo is a development-oriented person and his government always prioritizes and supports local communities which undertake self-help projects to better their lives”.



GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

