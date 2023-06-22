Volta Chapter of the Citizens’ Coalition launched in Ho

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, June 22, GNA – The Volta Chapter of the Citizens’ Coalition has been launched in Ho, Volta Regional capital, with a call on the citizens to be actively involved in governance processes of the country.

The Chapter was launched under the United Nations Development Programme (UNFPA) supported project- “Building a Culture of Accountability Safeguarding Democracy, and Promoting Inclusive Development.”

Mrs Beauty Emefa Nartey, a member of the Citizens’ Coalition, noted that the regional chapters of the Coalition aimed at addressing sector-specific and local-level issues while advancing the national interest agenda.

She said the establishment of the regional chapters across the country was their commitment to decentralising efforts in mobilising citizen groups, promoting good governance, and fostering inclusive development.

Mrs Narteh said the country continued to face socio-economic challenges and the inequality gaps was also widening and that the time was now for citizens to rise up to demand accountability from the duty bearers.

She said governance processes required citizens participation and one way of participation was for the citizens to be a check on the people they elected and demanded accountability from them.

Mr David Gomado, a member of the Coalition, said there was power in the voice of the citizens and that when they rise and speak positive results would be achieved.

He said the objective of the Coalition was to oppose state capture, eschewed corruption, including electoral corruption, and abuse of power and coup d’ ètats as these had the potential of destroying the nation.

Mr Gomado disclosed that plans were advanced to open chapters of the Coalition in the various universities in country to counter the socio-economic challenges of the country at all levels and to demand and ensure that the duty bearers do the right thing.

Participants at the programme lamented the politicisation of almost every issue in the country, which they said was a major factor impeding the development of the country.

They said the situation was not healthy for inclusive development and the nation’s advancement, and therefore called for issues to be discussed based on national interest.



