Support security agencies to prevent extremism – NCCE urges youth

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Mognori (U/E), June 22, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaian youth to support the security agencies to prevent violent extremism in their respective communities.

Mr Daniel Baya Laar, the Bawku Municipal Director of the Commission, who made the call, explained that ensuring peace, security and stability of the country was a shared responsibility of all stakeholders and needed to be viewed as such.

According to him, the youth were critical stakeholders in maintaining the prevailing peace and preventing the spillover of threats of activities of extremists and terrorists from the Sahel region and underscored their involvement in security efforts.

Mr Laar made the admonishment when the Commission engaged some youth at Mognori, a community in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region, as part of efforts to prevent violence and radicalism.

It was part of the Commission’s awareness creation and sensitisation efforts dubbed, “Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism ((PCVE)”, sponsored by the European Union.

The main objective of the project is to prevent and contain violent extremism through the promotion of social cohesion, peace and tolerance in Northern Ghana and other hotspots.

Mr Laar said, “These engagements are aimed at ensuring that the youth understand the negative consequences of joining extremists’ groups and appreciate the legal framework that bars the activities of violent extremist and terrorists’ groups.”

The Municipal Director urged the youth, especially those involved in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict to preach peace and work with relevant stakeholders to ensure lasting peace returns to the area, to promote sustainable development.

“I encourage you the youth to use your energy positively to promote and ensure sustainability of peace in your community,” he appealed.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Mr Rockson Akanbang, the Officer In charge of Mognori, Ghana Immigration Service, noted that activities of violent extremism had increased globally in recent times and the situation was threatening the peace of many nations and Ghana was no exception.

He said marginalisation, inequality, discrimination and persecution, were among other factors identified to influence violent extremism in affected countries and noted that the youth were mostly targeted.

He, therefore, advocated intensified education and surveillance at the community level to ensure that people had much information to support efforts to prevent any spillover.

Mr Emmanuel Abariga, the Programmes Coordinator, Belim Wusa Development Agency (BEWDA), a Non-Governmental Organisation, noted that good governance that addressed the needs of the youth, including employment creation was critical to preventing the youth from joining extremists’ groups.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

